April 28, 2017

Jake Bade proceeds David Diggs as the Commercial Mortgage Lending Regional Sales Manager for Chase Commercial Term Lending, the company announced Friday.

Bade will be the manager for the Central and Mountain Region, and his office will be based in Dallas. In his new role, Bade will be responsible for the strategic build out of the business in Chicago and Denver under Troy Applegate who is head of commercial mortgage lending.

Bade will lead a team of client managers who provide term financing solutions for industrial, retail, office and mixed-use properties. He will also bring over 18 years of experience to the role.

Previously, Bade worked at ReadyCap Commercial and Chase/Washington Mutual.

Tags | Chase, Chicago, finance, Illinois, Jake Bade

