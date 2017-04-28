April 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Capital Markets is now marketing the Colonnade, a 356,339-square-foot Class-A tower in the West End area of the Minneapolis market.

The 16-story office tower at 5500 Wayzata Blvd. in Golden Valley, Minnesota, is located within minutes of downtown Minneapoli, and is viewed by more than 295,151 vehicles a day.

The Minneapolis-based team of Ryan Watts, Judd Welliver, Sonja Dusil and Tom Holtz are marketing the tower on behalf of its owner, a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC.

The Colonnade is currently 98 percent occupied, and is home to tenants including Pentair, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bell Bank and Comcast.

Originally built in 1988, the Colonnade features a four-story atrium, open lobby, fitness center, climate-controlled underground executive parking, state-of-the-art conferencing facilities and an attached 1,100-stall parking ramp.

Tags | CBRE, Golden Valley, Judd Welliver, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Office, Ryan Watts, Sonja Dusil, Tom Holtz

