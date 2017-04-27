April 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dan Goodwin was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Illinois REALTORS on Monday, the organization announced.

Goodwin, who is chairman and CEO of the Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, is the first recipient of the award, which was presented during a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield.

The award is given to someone who has played a key role in shaping housing policy at local, state and national levels.

Gov. Bruce Rauner praised Goodwin at the award ceremony, according to a statement from the organization.

“He’s what Illinois is all about; he’s what America is all about,” Rauner said. “He built a great, successful business but he’s very generous. He gives back to the community and he’s involved in making our community better in every regard. He’s a role model and an inspiration for everybody.”

Goodwin is a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and founded Inland with colleagues from CPS. He has built the company into one of the largest real estate and financial firms in the county. Since its inception Inland has purchased and developed more than $44 billion in real estate properties and has owned and managed property in 49 states.

Goodwin was recognized for his work in founding New Directions Housing Corp., a Chicago-area non-profit which builds and manages affordable housing for low-income residents. In addition to his non-profit work, Goodwin served on the board of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Goodwin is also in the hall of fame at Chicago Association of REALTORS, Illinois REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS. Additionally, he won the the Good Neighbor Award from the National Association of REALTORS.

