April 27, 2017

Interra Realty has hired three associates–Paul Waterloo, Dan Connor and Brian Geiger–to work on its commercial real estate brokerage team.

Waterloo is a multi-family and mixed-used sales specialist. Prior to working at Interra, Waterloo had worked as a sales leader at a Fortune 500 company. He earned a bachelors degree in marketing from the University of Illinois.

Connor came to Interra with a diverse background in commercial real estate and also multi-family. He previously worked at Pine Tree Commercial Realty managing a portfolio of more than 500,000 square feet of retail property in the Midwest. Connor was also a property manager for a real estate investment company specializing in multi-family assets. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in finance.

Geiger will focus on multi-family investment sales in his new role. Prior to joining Interra, he led a team as a senior consultant within the investor relations group at a financial services corporation. Brian earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing from the University of Iowa.

