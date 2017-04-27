April 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC recently closed deals totaling more than $62 million for three properties, one of which was located in Ohio.

Bellwether provided a refinance loan of $15.19 million for the GOJO Manufacturing Facility in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The property currently serves as the main manufacturing facility for GOJO Industries, Inc., a producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings.

Jeff Musser, vice president and principal of Bellwether Enterprise in the company’s Cleveland office, arranged the financing for GOJO Industries.

