April 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

MJ Insurance, a privately-held insurance agency, is moving its Indianapolis headquarters to a new building to be built in the suburb of Carmel, Ind. The new space offers more room for growth.

With a planned move-in date of July of 2018, MJ Insurance will relocate from its Precedent Office Park location to the Midtown District of Carmel. The new space will be located along the future Monon Boulevard, which is currently undergoing a large expansion and is expected to be completed at the same time as MJ’s office relocation.

The expanded Monon Greenway will serve a rapidly growing Midtown redevelopment area where the city is collaborating with private developers to create a corridor connecting the City Center and Arts & Design District.

The MJ Insurance building is being developed by Carmel-based Old Town Development, and the building’s owner is Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group.

MJ’s new 30,000-square-foot headquarters will feature bright color schemes with cross-functional and collaborative areas. All of MJ’s 135 Indiana employees will work in the new facility.

Tags | Carmel, Indiana, Indianapolis, MJ Insurance, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com