April 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jewel-Osco will build a grocery store and drive-through pharmacy on the northwest corner of 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Tuesday.

The 48,000-square-foot store will employ 200 full- and part-time workers when it opens in late 2018. The full-service supermarket will offer fresh produce, a deli counter, ready-made meals and a variety of service for customers.

The store will be a joint venture of Terraco and DL3 which will lease the facility to Jewel-Osco.

The store is one of the latest developments along Cottage Grove Avenue which is close by to the future Obama Presidential Center, MetroSquash rec center, Woodlawn Resource Center and a new residence hall for the University of Chicago, new apartment buildings, the Strand Hotel, new restaurants and more.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Jewel-Osco, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com