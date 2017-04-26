April 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P.has closed the sale of the 309-unit Residences at The Streets of St. Charles in the northwest St. Louis suburb of St. Charles, Missouri.

HFF marketed the property exclusively on behalf of the seller, Cullinan Properties, Ltd., and found the buyer, Trilogy Real Estate Group.

Residences at The Streets of St. Charles is located at 1650 Beale Street within The Streets of St. Charles, a 1.5-million-square-foot development covering 26 acres immediately south of Interstate-70. The Streets of St. Charles is a mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, residential and office components.

The Streets of St. Charles was built in 2014. It is a five-story, Class-A property overlooking the Missouri River, and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 559 to 1,287 square feet with high-end finishes.

Tags | HFF, Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, Missouri, Multifamily, St. Charles, St. Louis

