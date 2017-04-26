April 26, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

The U.S. industrial market is still booming according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield released Tuesday.

The market absorbed 53.8 million square feet of space in the first quarter of 2017, which is high above the quarterly average of 49.3 million square feet, the report said. It’s also significantly higher than the average quarterly absorption of 40.6 million square feet recorded during the last two economic growth cycles.

The national industrial vacancy rate continued to decline in the first quarter, falling to 5.3 percent which is 20 basis points lower than Q4 in 2016, the report stated. Industrial vacancy is now a full 300 basis points below the 10-year historical average of 8.3 percent.

The outlook for the industrial sector remains strong and 2017 will be another year of solid growth because the demand drivers remain reliable, said John Morris, Executive Managing Director of Logistics & industrial Services, in the statement.

“With consumer confidence at its highest level in 16 years, growing optimism suggests consumer spending will accelerate,” Morris said. “It isn’t just that consumers are spending, either. It is how they are purchasing, which is increasingly online. Online sales continue to drive significant requirements for new industrial space across the country. An uptick in eCommerce-related leasing by 3PLs and healthy demand from other logistics and distribution occupiers are fueling rent growth.”

Across the country rents increased 4.2 percent in the first quarter compared to last year. In many markets, industrial are now either at their historic high or quickly approaching it, and on a national level, rental rate is appreciating for every industrial product type.

About 54.9 million square feet of industrial product was delivered in the first quarter with many located in major industrial markets and primary inland distribution hubs. As for spec projects, about 145.5 million square feet of projects are under construction making up about 66 percent of what is under construction.

“Given improved fundamentals, the current speculative pipeline and our expectation that 2017 will be another year where net absorption surpasses 225 million square feet, there is some room left before supply catches demand,” said Jason Tolliver, Head of Industrial Research.

“That gap will close first in the primary markets where a number of speculative projects are poised to come online in the next two quarters, but even then the market shift should be subtle. There is no market where vacancy is poised to skyrocket due to pending deliveries,” Tolliver said.

In the first quarter of 2017, the top 10 strongest markets in terms of demand for industrial space were:

Atlanta, with 6.4 million square feet of absorption;

Dallas/Ft. Worth, with 5.4 million square feet;

the Inland Empire, with 4.2 million square feet;

Cincinnati, with 4.0 million square feet;

Chicago, with 2.7 million square feet;

the Pennsylvania I-81/I-78 Distribution Corridor, with 2.6 million square feet;

Kansas City, with 2.6 million square feet;

Memphis, with 2.2 million square feet;

Phoenix, with 2.1 million square feet; and

Stockton, CA, with 2.0 million square feet.

The tightest markets in terms of overall vacancy included:

Los Angeles, at 1.3 percent;

Orange County, at 2.0 percent;

Oakland/East Bay, at 2.3 percent;

Cincinnati and Savannah, GA, at 3.0 percent;

San Jose, at 3.1 percent;

Nashville, at 3.2 percent;

Charlotte and Seattle, at 3.4 percent; and

Detroit, at 3.5 percent.

Tags | Cushman & Wakefield, industrial, U.S., USA

