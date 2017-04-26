April 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Peak Construction Corporation’s PeakGiving Team volunteered at one of the Northern Illinois Food Bank’s mobile pantry stops, the company announced Tuesday.

A team from Peak Construction joined the food bank staff and volunteers to distribute food to 128 families in Wheaton. Peak partners with the food bank annually as a Circle of hope member.

The mobile pantry program is just one way the food bank delivers items to families. The mobile pantries provide up to 10,000 pounds of meat, fresh produce, shelf-stable foods and household items to families in need.

Last year the Northern Illinois Food Bank distributed more than 13.4 million meals to 107,000 residents of DuPage County where 8 percent of residents face food insecurity.

Volunteer or donate to the Northern Illinois Food Bank on its website.

Tags | event, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, Multifamily, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Office, Peak Construction, Retail, Volunteer

