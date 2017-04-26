April 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bradford Allen Realty Services completed four new leases and four renewals for a building in suburban Des Plaines, the company announced.

Joel Berger, senior managing director at the firm, was the exclusive leasing agent for building located at 1400 E. Touhy. The office building is four stories and was built in 1969.

The new transactions include a 6,502-square-foot lease with Great Lakes Home Health. The tenant was represented by Michael Webber and Jim Berkmeir of Advocate Commercial. In addition, Seal-Tight Protective Services signed a lease for 2,517-square-feet, Naigai Trans Line leased 982 square feet and Design Fusion leased 1,682 square feet.

The four lease renewals totaled 10,562 square feet and include Paradigm with 2,748 square feet; Ian Ryan & Associates with 2,668 square feet and A Hardy renewed 3,036 square feet.

Tags | Bradford Allen, Des Plaines, Illinois, Joel Berger, Leases, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com