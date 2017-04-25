April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tikijian Associates represented the seller in the sale of Mariner’s Village Apartments, a 244-unit community on the west side of Indianapolis. Mariner’s Village was built in 1978 and is located on a 60-acre lake.

Tikijian Associates represented the seller, Belgarde Enterprises. Belgarde is a 50-year-old privately held real estate firm based in Minneapolis.

The offering attracted tremendous interest from private equity investors located throughout the country. After receiving two pre-emptive offers, the seller selected a buyer and, remarkably, the transaction was completed within 30 days of the launch of marketing, and 18 days of the choice of a buyer.

The buyer was RBG Properties, a West Plains, Missouri-based investor with more than 20 years of experience in real estate development and apartment ownership and management. The acquisition represented the buyer’s second acquisition in Indianapolis.

Tags | Indiana, Indianapolis, Missouri, Multifamily, Tikijian Associates

