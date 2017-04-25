April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Anne Kilcoyne, senior property manager with Lexington, Kentucky’s NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, recently celebrated 21 years with the company.

Kilcoyne joined NAI Isaac as part of the property management team in 1996. She now manages more than 500,000 square feet of retail and office space throughout the Lexington market.

