Curt Pascoe was promoted to director of development for the Great Lakes Region of Ryan Companies US, Inc., the company announced Monday.

Previously he was the site development director for Ryan Companies. In his new role, he will pursue commercial development, build-to-suit projects, and leasing opportunities in industrial, office and healthcare in the Great Lakes market.

