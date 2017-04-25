April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

LANE4 Property Group has begun construction and demolition work to replace the vacant Metcalf South Mall in Overland Park, Kansas.

The mall, located on the southeast corner of 95th and Metcalf, was officially closed to the public in September of 2014.

Once the mall has been razed, site work will begin to level the land and build frontage roads. Construction will then begin for a Lowe’s store. The construction project also includes the addition of several smaller-format retail buildings and restaurants.

Tags | Kansas, Lane4 Property Group, mall, Overland Park, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com