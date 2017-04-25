April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 13,500-square-foot multi-tenant investment retail building on 2.42 acres of land at 7066-7150 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston, Michigan.

The seller, Sashabaw Crossing LLC, sold the building to a local real estate investment and development firm.

Alan Stern and Steven Silverman at Friedman represented both the seller and the purchaser in this transaction.

Tags | Alan Stern, Clarkston, Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Retail, Steven Silverman

