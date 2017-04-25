April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The city of Chicago has approved the final plans for a 140,000-square-foot speculative office development project at 1201 W. Lake Street in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood, McCaffery Interests announced Monday.

The new development, named Twelve01West, has a seven-story glass and concrete exterior and is located at the intersection of Lake and Racine streets. The building was designed by Antunovich Associates along with interior planner Eastlake Studio. The new construction allowed the team to design for efficiency.

Amenities include 20,000 square feet of landscaped green space, 45 indoor parking spaces and balconies. The penthouse level will contain a wellness center, tenant lounge and access to an outdoor deck.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed the following summer in 2018.

