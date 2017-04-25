April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE represented Video Impressions, a video and audio company, in the sale of an 18,000-square-foot industrial space in Aurora, according to an announcement from CBRE.

The property is located at 2505 Diehl Road in the White Oak Business Park. David Prioletti of CBRE represented Video Impressions in the transaction. The facility sits on 3.2 acres and was originally constructed as a build-to-suit for Video Impressions.

Core Chase of NKGF represented Certified Laboratories in the site selection and purchase of the facility. The company will relocate its Romeoville operations when renovations are completed this year.

Tags | Aurora, CBRE, Illinois, industrial, NKGF, Romeoville

