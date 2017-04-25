April 25, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Buske Logistics expanded its lease in Sturtevant, Wisconsin from 75,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet, according to an announcement from Ashley Capital.

Principal John Sharpe of Lee & Associates and Terry McMahon of Cushman & Wakefield/Boerke Company represented the landlord in the transaction. The Illinois-based logistics company was represented by TJ Huenerbein of The Dickman Company.

