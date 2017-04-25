April 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Anthony Maronitis, a broker with Columbus, Ohio-based NAI Ohio Equities, has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute.

Maronitis was among 164 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation by the institute’s comprehensive examination.

Tags | Anthony Maronitis, Columbus, company news, NAI Ohio Equities, Ohio

