April 25, 2017

Block Real Estate Services, LLC has closed on the land acquisition for the development of Frontier Justice’s new two-story facility at the Legends Shopping Center in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Schlitterbahn Waterpark.

Frontier Justice is a firearms retailer that delivers faith-based, family-focused entertainment through a destination retail experience centered on the shooting sports. Fogel-Anderson Construction, a Kansas City-based construction company, has started construction on the two-story, 29,923-square-foot tilt-up facility designed by Slaggie Architects, Inc. The project is expected to be completed in early November.

Tags | Block Real Estate Services, construction, Frontier Justice, Kansas, Kansas City, Legends, Retail

