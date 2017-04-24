April 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank has opened a new Minneapolis office led by two hires with a combined 50-plus years of experience in the industry, executive managing director Jim Damiani and senior managing director John McCarthy.

Damiani and McCarthy’s leadership is solidified by a 25-plus-year relationship that began competitively and evolved into a friendship; a bond that will now be the lynchpin of NGKF Minneapolis’ office culture.

Associate director Jack Reipke is another advisor already committed to the new office. Research director Maura Carland and administrative manager Sherry Weaver, as well as a handful of other pledges, have also already joined.

As a part of the full-service NGKF, the Minnesota location will offer clients a robust roster of services, including office, industrial, retail, property management, project management, research and many other specialized services.

