NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently negotiated the sale of three office suites totaling 3,000 square feet at 437 Lewis Hargett in Lexington, Kentucky.

Al Isaac, president, and Jamie Adams, senior associate, both with NAI Isaac, represented the seller.

Tags | Al Isaac, Jamie Adams, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Office

