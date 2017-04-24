April 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Downtown View, a $17 million, five-story partner development project with YouthLink and Project for Pride in Living (PPL) recently began construction to provide 46 units of housing and supportive services in Minneapolis for youth from the ages of 18 to 24 who are homeless.

YouthLink serves more than 2,000 homeless youth every year.

On any given night, 6,000 young people are homeless in Minnesota. Downtown View will support this population by providing critical units of housing and collaborating with nearly 30 agencies working to end youth homelessness.

Downtown View, which will connect to YouthLink’s existing Minneapolis headquarters, will provide a resource to residents in three key ways: by serving older youth; by focusing services on youths’ long-term goals; and by utilizing the wealth of services offered in YouthLink’s existing Youth Opportunity Center. The development will also include a Career Pathways Center, a resident fitness area, access to mental health support and employment/education navigation.

All of the $11.8 million in public funding has been secured to complement YouthLink’s $6 million comprehensive campaign, which includes a lead gift of $500,000 from the Pohlad Family Foundation. Other major donations include Buuck Family Fund of The Minneapolis Foundation, Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association, The Patrick & Aimee Butler Family Foundation, Ronald and Joan Cornwell, and the John and Denise Graves Family Foundation.

Designed by UrbanWorks Architecture, the project will be developed by PPL and built by Greiner Construction. Ground-breaking ceremonies were held April 18 at the new site, 41 N. 12th St. in downtown Minneapolis.

Tags | Downtown View, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Multifamily, UrbanWorks Architecture, YouthLink

