April 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group, PLC is a recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation for its work on the East Main Redevelopment at 12-44 East Main in Milan, Michigan.

Kraemer Design Group served as the architect of record and historic consultant on the project.

In addition to this year’s Governor’s Award for the East Main Redevelopment, KDG was previously recognized for its work on other historic projects. KDG was officially honored in 2011 for its work on the Durant Hotel in Flint. In 2015, KDG was recognized for rehabilitation of Detroit’s David Whitney Building.

The East Main Redevelopment involved rehabilitation of four properties built between 1845 and 1892. KDG redesigned the project to combine all four buildings into one apartment building containing 15 units, with retail spaces available on the ground floor. In addition to structural repairs, two facades were constructed to replace removed or unstable sections, while also removing modern materials and restoring and rebuilding brick sections. All work met required standards for historic rehabilitation set forth by the Secretary of the Interior, bringing out much of the original detailing and storefront designs from the 1800s.

KDG first began work on the East Main Development in 2012 with the project redesign, with construction taking place between early 2015 and early 2016. The historic work was finalized in March 2017. The project is owned by Wabash & Main LLC and Kincaid Henry Building Group served as the Construction Manager.

Tags | Detroit, Kraemer Design Group, Michigan, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com