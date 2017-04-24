April 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kenneth Block of Kansas City’s Block Real Estate Services, LLC, was recently recognized by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® for his achievements in real estate transactions.

Block won the award for Largest Dollar Volume Transaction in the Non-Member-to-Member Office category for the work he did selling 806,864 square feet for $94 million. The SIOR Transaction Awards honor SIOR members who have completed significant transactions in several categories within the award year.

Nearly, 650 SIORs reported SIOR Transactions in 2016, with a total dollar volume of $12.9 billion for all reported transactions. That sum is just a fraction of the total business done by SIOR members around the world.

Block has 42 years of experience as a licensed industrial real estate professional, and has been a member of SIOR since 1981. He is the managing principal of Block Real Estate Services, and specializes in investment sales and the development of industrial, office and business park properties.

To date, Block has been involved in the development of more than 240 buildings with a total value in excess of $2.75 billion. He has also been heavily involved in the representation of REITs, pension funds advisors and insurance companies in both acquisition and disposition of real estate properties. Over his career, he has been involved in more than $3.0 billion of property sales and dispositions in all asset classes.

Block has also been involved as a consultant and/or developer in numerous build-to-suit projects for national companies, including General Electric, IBM, AT&T, Harte-Hanks Communications, Corporate Express, Xerox, Amazon.com, Kiewit Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals and many others. In addition, he is currently the managing member of nearly $1.5 billion of property, including Pine Ridge Business Park, a $135 million, 223-acre, mixed-use business park; and CityPlace, a $400 million mixed-use development.

Tags | Block Real Estate Services, industrial, Kansas City, Kenneth Block, Missouri, Office, Retail, SIOR

