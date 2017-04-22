April 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Sachse Construction and NIKE, Inc. announced that the Detroit Nike Community Store is the first store in Detroit to earn a LEED Platinum Certification.

An extremely difficult certification to earn, the Detroit Nike Community Store’s LEED Platinum accolade can be correlated to the project team’s dedication to using local and regional building and design materials that are recycled and strictly from The Great Lakes area. The retailer’s location on Woodward Avenue in proximity to local transit also played a role in earning the project extra points toward the certification, as did NIKE, Inc. acquiring a heat pump carrier that enhances the air quality in the store.

The 22,000-square-foot Detroit Nike Community store is among a handful of NIKE, Inc. stores that are LEED Platinum Certified. Sachse has worked on approximately 20 LEED certified stores across North America for NIKE, Inc. and Converse as the retailer’s general contractor of choice. The Detroit Nike Community Store opened to the public on Woodward Ave. in May 2016.

Tags | Detroit, Michigan, Nike, Retail, Sachse Construction

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com