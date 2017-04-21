April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Matt Lebenson of Wool Finance Partners has arranged $1.75 million in financing for property occupied by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

The 3,200-square-foot property is located at 112 S. 68th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The lender was a regional credit union.

Tags | Matt Lebenson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wool Finance

