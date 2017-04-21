April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

W.E. O’Neil Construction welcomes Dan Labriola to the team as a senior project manager. He brings 20 years of experience in healthcare, institutional and cultural projects, the company stated.

Tags | Chicago, construction, Dan Labriola, healthcare, Illinois, W.E. O'Neil

