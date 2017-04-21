April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Transwestern was selected by Bentall Kennedy Limited Partnership, a Sun Life Investment Management company, to provide management services at two properties in Chicago’s Loop.

The properties include 100 N. LaSalle St. with 160,838 square feet and 29 N. Wacker Drive with 129,262 square feet, according to an announcement from Transwestern.

Transwestern property manager, Julia Rabban, will lead the team along with vice president, Katie Sakach.

Tags | Bentall Kennedy, Chicago, Illinois, Office, Property Management, Retail, Transwestern

