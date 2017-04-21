April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Boulder Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant new-construction Dollar General at 812 N. Walnut St. in Avoca, Iowa, for $1.213 million.

The 9,014-square-foot Dollar General is located along the trade area’s primary north-south thoroughfare, less than one mile south of Interstate-80.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction, a Southeast-based institution. The purchaser was a Midwest private partnership.

The Dollar General lease has 13 years remaining and expires October of 2030. The absolute triple-net lease features no landlord responsibilities and 10 percent rental escalations in each of the three five-year renewal option periods.

Tags | Avoca, Dollar General, Iowa, Jimmy Goodman, Randy Blankstein, Retail, The Boulder Group

