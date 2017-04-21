April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A strong public transit system is one of the keys to growth in any urban community. That’s why it’s good news for commercial brokers working in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, that the provider of public transportation there has expanded its service.

OATS public transportation system has expanded its Lee’s Summit service to include Truman Medical Center Lakewood located just outside the city’s limits.

Under a new agreement with the City of Lee’s Summit, OATS also increased its hours of operations through evening drive time and reduced one-way fares by 50 cents.

“This expansion is welcomed by TMC Lakewood, said Lynette Wheeler, chief operating officer of TMC Lakewood. “It is challenging to recruit and retain employees without timely and consistent public transportation options available to them. The hours of operation and affordability will be a real benefit to our employees.”

Serving the medical center is key. With 1,200 employees, TMC Lakewood is one of Lee’s Summit’s largest employers.

Tags | healthcare, Lee's Summit, medical, Missouri, public transportation, TMC Lakewood

