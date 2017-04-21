April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group announced that Steve Bulger has joined the firm as a project superintendent.

In his new role, Bulger will be responsible for job site operations on multiple projects. Steve will work closely with project managers, project engineers and other office-based staff to ensure that the teams stay on schedule.

Bulger previously worked at Krusinski Construction Company where he served as a project superintendent as well. He is a United States Air Force veteran of the Gulf War and he attended Community College of the Air Force at Northern Illinois University. He also holds his OSHA 130-hour certification is a certified outreach instructor.

Tags | Des Plaines, Illinois, Missner Group, Office, people, People on the move, Steve Bulger

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com