Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 32,500-square-foot flex-light distribution building at 35110 Garfield Road in Clinton Township, Michigan.

The seller, 35110 Garfield Road LLC, sold the building to Noble Appliance Center Holding, LLC.

Noble Appliance is a wholesaler of major appliances based in Madison Heights, Michigan with numerous locations across the Metro Detroit Area.

Mike Koenigbauer, Vice President, Brokerage Services at Friedman represented the purchaser in this transaction.

