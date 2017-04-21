April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The luxury, 47-unit apartment community, 1620 Central, in Evanston began pre-leasing, announced RMK Management Corp. on Tuesday.

The development is a 4-story building and is 25 percent leased. Move-ins are expected to begin in June, the company stated. The building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom options each with a private outdoor space. The apartments are between 600 and 1,200 square feet and include 9-foot ceilings, quartz counter tops, and key fob entry.

Tags | Evanston, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, RMK Management Corp.

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com