April 21, 2017

Two tenants signed leases at Romeoville and Aurora warehouses bringing the facilities up to full occupancy, announced Duke Realty on Tuesday.

The two new leases include a 34,000-square-foot lease with Radiac Abrasives at 880 N. Enterprise St. in Aurora. The other lease was with Mega Polymers for a 70,852-square-foot space at 1341-1343 Enterprise Dr. in Romeoville.

Dominic Carbonari with JLL represented Radiac Abrasives. Duke Realty was represented by Casey Baird and Nick Eboli with Lee & Associates. Terri Alexander of Transwestern represented Mega Polymers. Duke Realty was represented by Susan Bergdoll, Michael Connor and Trevor Ragsdale with JLL.

