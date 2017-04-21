April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International helped attract VStar Entertainment Group to the Northern Stacks industrial/office complex in Fridley, Minnesota.

VStar produces family-friendly consumer shows and events. The company signed a multi-year lease to occupy 104,818 square feet of space at Hyde Development’s Northern Stacks IV, which is currently under construction. Northern Stacks is a joint venture of Hyde Development and M.A. Mortenson Company.

Stacks IV, which broke ground on March 26, is the fourth building to be constructed at Northern Stacks, and is part of phase-three development of the overall plan for the industrial park. The 177,600-square-foot building is slated for completion in November of 2017. VStar will relocate both its production facility, currently in the Minneapolis Midway neighborhood, and its corporate offices, currently located in Shoreview, into the Northern Stacks location.

Other Northern Stacks complex tenants include BAE Systems, Dero Bike Racks, Everlast Climbing Industries and MB2 Raceway.

Jason Simek and Eric Batiza with Colliers International|Minneapolis-St. Paul represented Hyde Development in the completion of the transaction. VStar was represented by Matt Oelschlager of CBRE. Mohagen Hansen is the architect on the Northern Stacks development.

Tags | CBRE, Colliers International, Eric Batiza, Fridley, Hyde Development, industrial, Jason Simek, Matt Oelschlager, Minnesota, Mortenson, Northern Stacks, Office

