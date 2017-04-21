April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Catepillar’s new global headquarters will be located in west suburban Deerfield, Illinois, the company announced Wednesday.

The property is minutes away from the O’Hare International Airport and is located near major interstates and Metra. Catepillar signed a multi-year lease with Corporate 500 office park. The company expects about 100 employees to relocate this year with about 300 people in the new headquarters when fully operational mid-2018.

“The transition from Peoria to the new global headquarters will begin later this year. As we’ve previously indicated, the vast majority of our employees currently in the Peoria area will not be relocating to our new headquarters,” said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby.

Tags | Catepillar, Corporate 500, Deefield, Illinois, Office

