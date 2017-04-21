April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brown Commercial Group brokered two suburban transactions as part of a corporate space relocation for Davey Tree Expert Company, the firm announced Wednesday.

Mike Antonelli represented the tenant, the largest residential tree company in the country, in moving its primary office to 1375 E. Woodfield Dr. in Schaumburg from Wheeling, Illinois. A separate service space was relocated from 2727 Rt. 53 in Long Grove from Barrington, Illinois.

The Long Grove site is on four acres and formerly held a retail nursery business and is 7,500 square feet. The Schaumburg property is 4,063 square feet.

Tags | Barrington, Brown Commercial Group, Davey Tree Expert Company, Illinois, industrial, Long Grove, Mike Antonelli, Office, Schaumburg, Wheeling

