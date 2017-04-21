April 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Avison Young will market one of the largest continuous tracts of land available for development in Chicago’s western suburbs.

The site, located at 660 Butterfield Road, will be marketed as a residential and mixed-use development, according to Avison Young. James Hanson and William Cohen represent the landowner, Norther Baptist Theological Seminary which is moving to a campus in Lisle.

The land is located in one of the largest office and retail submarkets, the announcement said.

Tags | Avison Young, Butterfield Road, James Hanson, Lombard, Mixed Use, Retail, William Cohen

