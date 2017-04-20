April 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Walker & Dunlop recently closed an $11.85 million loan for Summit Center Marketplace, a mixed-use property with retail, office and medical spaces in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Tim Cotter and Jeff Schmidt led the origination team, which arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a 30-year amortization schedule. The loan was structured as a commercial mortgage-backed security with Principal Commercial Capital.

Summit Center Marketplace sits on 11 acres and consists of 72,858 square feet and five free-standing buildings built from 2004 through 2006. The property is completely occupied.

