April 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Spellman Brady & Company recently completed a comprehensive interior remodeling project for Bethesda Hawthorne Place, an assisted-living and memory-support community in the Webster Groves and Kirkwood area of St. Louis.

Spellman Brady handled interior design, finishes, furniture and artwork selection for the new facility.

Hawthorne Place consists of two assisted-living households on two floors totaling 38 apartments. It also includes a memory-support household of 20 resident apartments.

Tags | assisted living, Hawthorne Place, Missouri, Multifamily, seniors housing, Spellman Brady, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com