Kraus-Anderson has completed the third and final phase of renovations of the Mayflower Building, a business hub for emerging entrepreneurs, and upstart tech and engineering businesses in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The Mayflower first opened in May of 2015 following $1.6 million of initial renovations to the building. The building has attracted developing tech companies, making the center an economic driver for Bemidji and the region.

The Mayflower was originally built at the turn of the 20th century as a grocery warehouse for Nash Finch Company, and later used as a warehouse for the Mayflower Moving Company. In 1986, Kraus-Anderson Realty purchased the building, which was renovated and expanded, and repurposed it for specialty retail and restaurants.

Greater Bemidji purchased the Mayflower from Kraus-Anderson Realty in 2014. Following Kraus-Anderson Construction’s renovation of the first and second levels, Greater Bemidji moved into the building in 2015 and was joined by TEAM Industries and EXB Solutions as primary tenants.

The centerpiece of the Mayflower is LaunchPad, a high-tech co-working space offering collaboration and networking for entrepreneurs.

Located near downtown Bemidji, the Mayflower is part of the Minnesota Innovation Institute, which focusses on employee recruitment, placement and retention in work areas requiring skills training.

