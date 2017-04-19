April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reichle Klein Group recently closed the $3.968 million sale of a medical office building in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Marty Gallagher with Reichle Klein Group represented the seller, Walbridge Investors of Walbridge, Ohio, with the sale of the 27,672-square-foot facility at 1103 Village Square Drive.

CHCT Ohio purchased the property. Silvana Graff of Sperry Van Ness represented the buyer.

Tags | healthcare, Marty Gallagher, medical, Ohio, Perrysburg, Reichle Klein Group, Silvana Graff, Sperry Van Ness, Toledo

