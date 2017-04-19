April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati-based regional office, arranged acquisition financing of $24.64 million for a 250-unit multifamily property in Cincinnati.

The transaction was structured with a 10-year term with five years of interest-only followed by a 25-year amortization schedule.

NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its seller/servicer relationship with Freddie Mac.

