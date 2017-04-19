April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Zimmer represented Midtown Park Associates in the sale of the 320,000-square-foot, four-building multi-tenant industrial complex at 5100 Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The project was developed and managed, and has been leased, by Newmark Grubb Zimmer and related entities since the mid-1970s.

Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group purchased the property and has retained Newmark Grubb Zimmer for ongoing leasing activity. Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Grubb Zimmer represented all parties involved in the sale transaction of the business park.

Tags | industrial, Kansas City, Missouri, Newmark Grubb Zimmer

