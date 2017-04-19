April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Leopardo broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot medical outpatient building and surgery center in suburban Oak Brook.

The Rush Oak Brook Orthopaedic Center at 2011 York Road is a joint venture between Rush University Medical Center and Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. It will accommodate 17 specialties including primary care, neurology, endocrinology and more.

The three-story facility includes outpatient surgical suites, clinical office space, 65 exam rooms, an advanced imaging center, physical occupational therapy spaces, operating and procedure rooms, space for additional diagnostic and treatment services, retail space, as well as 497 parking spaces.

Leopardo collaborated with architect CannonDesign and owner’s representative Navigant on the project. It is on track to be completed in September 2018.

