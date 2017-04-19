April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Future of Work is JLL’s unique outlook on how technology is changing the future of corporate real estate and provides clients’ with insight on how to be successful in the shifting landscape.

The model is designed to help companies figure out how to navigate the transformation of the workplace, according to a statement from JLL. The company’s model examines the human experience, digital drive, continuous innovation, operational excellence and financial management.

“Organizations must examine how work and the workforce are evolving and embrace the change,” John Forrest, Global and Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL said in a statement. “Today’s multi-generational workforce prefers alternative work styles and demands new work environments beyond the traditional office. Where and how we work is changing quickly and organizations must take a visionary approach to the Future of Work now. ”

The Future of Work is JLL’s predictions for how the workplace will take shape in the coming years. It is central to the company’s business growth and is shaping how clients are serviced. Details on the company’s new business approach can be found on its website.

