April 19, 2017

InvenTrust Properties signed a lease for a 22,000-square-foot office space in suburban Downers Grove Illinois, CBRE announced Monday.

Jon Springer and Gary Fazzio of the CBRE Advisory and Transaction Services represented InvenTrust Properties in the transaction, a statement from CBRE said.

InvenTrust relocated its corporate headquarters from 2809 Butterfield Road in Oak Brook to the Highland Landmark II building in Downers Grove. The company’s new space is a downsize from 50,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet.

The move is expected to be complete this summer.

