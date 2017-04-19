April 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently sold a single-tenant, net-leased Starbucks in Fairfield, Ohio. The property is new 2017 construction with 10 years of initial lease term.

Dan Cooper, president and broker of the Cooper Commercial Investment Group, represented the sellers. The buyer, from Michigan, purchased the property for about 98 percent of its list price. The property sold for $1.729 million.

Tags | Cooper Commercial Investment Group, Dan Cooper, Fairfield, Ohio, Retail, Starbucks

